Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

NYSE:HE opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

