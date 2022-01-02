Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.47

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.47 and traded as high as $41.22. Haynes International shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 25,886 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $506.79 million, a PE ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -123.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Haynes International by 121.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Haynes International during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Haynes International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

