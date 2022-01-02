HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 84.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after buying an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,808,000 after buying an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $256.92 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

