Head-To-Head Contrast: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vyant Bio and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vyant Bio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.07%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and MDxHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $5.75 million 6.81 -$8.00 million N/A N/A MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDxHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Vyant Bio and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio -200.79% -28.50% -25.27% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc. is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. It leveraging these modalities, the company is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Cherry Hill, NJ.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

