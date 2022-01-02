Head-To-Head Contrast: Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) vs. Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Enstar Group alerts:

This table compares Enstar Group and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.71 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.26 $90.77 million $0.46 19.37

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enstar Group and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.6% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

Summary

Enstar Group beats Trean Insurance Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.