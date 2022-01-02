HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $64.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of HHR traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 56,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. HeadHunter Group has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 124.46% and a net margin of 32.41%. On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,437,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

