Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 86,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,907,115 shares.The stock last traded at $33.72 and had previously closed at $33.76.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 330,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

