HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $64.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.07 million and the highest is $64.63 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 74,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $831.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $31.11.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 970,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after purchasing an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 28.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 555,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

