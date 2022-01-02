HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €75.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.69 ($86.01).

HEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ETR HEI traded down €0.34 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.52 ($67.64). 262,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €68.14.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

