Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00316139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

