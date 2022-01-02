Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,229,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $96,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,225,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter worth $2,385,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HES. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

