Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 55,365 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $11,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 477.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 718.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,518 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 316,486 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,794,000 after acquiring an additional 308,422 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 89.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 149,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,369,000 after acquiring an additional 149,127 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.14, for a total transaction of $313,072.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.34 and a twelve month high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

HRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.