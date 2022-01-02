HoDooi Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00063930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.14 or 0.08037473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00058287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00076160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,021.29 or 0.99978391 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007435 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

