home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

H24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) price target on home24 in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of home24 stock opened at €11.60 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79. home24 has a twelve month low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($30.52).

home24 Company Profile

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.