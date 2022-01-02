home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on home24 (ETR:H24) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

H24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €22.30 ($25.34) price target on home24 in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on home24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get home24 alerts:

Shares of home24 stock opened at €11.60 ($13.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79. home24 has a twelve month low of €10.21 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of €26.86 ($30.52).

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.