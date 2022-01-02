Horizon Protocol Trading Down 4% This Week (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.04 million and $198,499.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00062757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.24 or 0.07935927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00058236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00075617 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,307.49 or 0.99815258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

