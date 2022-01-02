Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company makes secured loans to development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is headquartered in Farmington, United States of America. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 52.53% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $40,275.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the third quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

