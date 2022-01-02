Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 932 ($12.53).

HWDN has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Liberum Capital raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.77) to GBX 1,050 ($14.11) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.44) to GBX 1,080 ($14.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Livingston purchased 216 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 833 ($11.20) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,418.71). Insiders have purchased a total of 249 shares of company stock worth $209,450 over the last three months.

Howden Joinery Group stock traded down GBX 18.80 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 901.20 ($12.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,432. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 651.99 ($8.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($13.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 905.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 899.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.96.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.