H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,339,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,764,420. Also, Director Alexander Danial Avery purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$518,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,353,400. Insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock worth $908,801 in the last 90 days.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$16.25. The company had a trading volume of 677,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,537. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.99 and a one year high of C$17.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

