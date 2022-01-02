Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,445 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $51,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $208.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.41. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

