Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

HGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $3.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.84. Humanigen has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 17,179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

