Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives $207.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HII stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.74. 142,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $156.36 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

