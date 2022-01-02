Hush (HUSH) Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Hush has a total market capitalization of $513,151.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00318327 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.57 or 0.00134335 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003458 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars.

