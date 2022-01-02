Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hydro One stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.54. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors.

