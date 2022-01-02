IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IAA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. IAA has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,002,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after purchasing an additional 269,148 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $11,298,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 104,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 31,336 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

