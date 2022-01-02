Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,271.00

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,401.13 or 0.15692562 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $5,271.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.72 or 0.07880530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00058273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00075185 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,220.65 or 1.00121621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

