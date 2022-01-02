Idena Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $314,518.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idena has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00189617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063320 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.35 or 0.00240838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.53 or 0.08041263 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 78,851,850 coins and its circulating supply is 55,587,182 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.