iEthereum Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, iEthereum has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iEthereum has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $1,098.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get iEthereum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00044318 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005462 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum (CRYPTO:IETH) is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade . iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iEthereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iEthereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iEthereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.