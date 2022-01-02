IGToken (IG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

IGToken (CURRENCY:IG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One IGToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. IGToken has a total market capitalization of $33,906.53 and $14.00 worth of IGToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IGToken has traded 80.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005298 BTC.

IGToken Coin Profile

IG is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. IGToken’s total supply is 6,562,786,056 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,024,188 coins. The Reddit community for IGToken is https://reddit.com/r/IGToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IGToken’s official Twitter account is @IGToken_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IGToken is igtoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “IGToken is a decentralization prediction platform, hoping to establish a consensus forecasting system with the same weight as the same, and use large data intelligent computing and analysis to realize enterprise application forecast. IGToken is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

