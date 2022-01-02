Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

IFJPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32. Informa has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

