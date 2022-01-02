Insider Buying: AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Buys C$149,981.65 in Stock

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) Senior Officer Joe Ontman purchased 32,963 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$149,981.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at C$7,670,649.35.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.64 million and a P/E ratio of 21.64. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.77 and a 1-year high of C$33.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.75.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$27.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AT shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

