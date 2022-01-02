Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Sells 517 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $20,354.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $295,433.60.

On Friday, October 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $251,081.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $2,684,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.