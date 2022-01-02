Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $301,950.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00.

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

