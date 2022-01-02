Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 350 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $61,595.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $50,590.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $132.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.04 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.