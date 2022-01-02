Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.41 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 71,337 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

