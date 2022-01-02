Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Your Advocates Ltd. LLP

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

