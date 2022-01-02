International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 8%

Shares of International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) dropped 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 235,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 616,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$28.07 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About International Lithium (CVE:ILC)

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Argentina, Canada, and Ireland. The company primarily explores for lithium-potash and rare metal deposits. It holds interest in the Mariana lithium-potash brine project covering an area of 160 square kilometers located in Salta, Argentina.

