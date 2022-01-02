Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Holdings Raised by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIZ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 289.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $40.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

