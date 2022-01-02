Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) is Crestone Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 1.65% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

PNQI stock opened at $215.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.51. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $205.41 and a 12 month high of $264.71.

