Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 2.12% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $21,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.36 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $57.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.93.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.