Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (IOCJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0441 per share on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOCJY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Iochpe-Maxion in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

