iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,054,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 655.4% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGZ opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.89 and a 12 month high of $119.67.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

