iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $37,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after buying an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $55.58 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

