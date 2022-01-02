iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $113,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 399,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 387,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

