iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,089 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 3.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.