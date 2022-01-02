iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

