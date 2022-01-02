iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Lessened by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $391,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

