iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 55,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

