iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $476.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $481.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

