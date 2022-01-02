iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Trimmed by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 3.9% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

