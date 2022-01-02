Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 2,485,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $7,598,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 359.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

